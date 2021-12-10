Hochul: NY businesses must have COVID-19 vaccine or mask mandate

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul is giving businesses a choice: Either they can adopt a mask mandate or require customers to show proof of vaccination.

The mask-or-vaccine mandate for indoor public places will take effect on Monday, Dec. 13 until Jan. 15, 2022. When it's due to expire, Hochul's office said the state will reevaluate based on current conditions.

Businesses that opt for the mask mandate must require customers ages 2 and older to wear face coverings while indoors. For those that choose to accept proof of vaccination, the state will allow several options to be used, including its Excelsior Pass or Excelsior Pass Plus. Customers could also present their Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination card.

The state's seven-day average case rate has increased by 43% and hospitalizations are up 29% since Thanksgiving. Those are two factors that led Hochul to take action. The other is the state's vaccination rate. According to the CDC, 69.3% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated and 79.7% have received at least one dose.

"As governor, my two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy," Hochul said. "The temporary measures I am taking today will help accomplish this through the holiday season. We shouldn't have reached the point where we are confronted with a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal, and I share many New Yorkers' frustration that we are not past this pandemic yet.

"I want to thank the more than 80% of New Yorkers who have done the right thing to get fully vaccinated. If others will follow suit, these measures will no longer be necessary."

The goal of the mask-or-vaccine mandate is to prevent the winter surge from worsening, especially as families gather indoors for the holidays. New York's second pandemic occurred last winter and it's believed that indoor gatherings contributed to the sharp increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett issued a determination establishing the new requirements for businesses and indoor venues. The rules will be enforced by local health departments. Businesses can be fined up to $1,000 for violating the requirements.

"Community spread requires a community-minded solution, as the Omicron variant emerges and the overwhelmingly dominant Delta variant continues to circulate," Bassett said. "We have the tools we need to protect against the virus — and now we must ensure we use them. There are tools each individual can use, and there are actions we can take as government.

"Getting vaccinated protects you, and wearing a mask is how we will better protect each other. Both vaccination and mask-wearing are needed to slow this COVID-19 winter surge."

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

