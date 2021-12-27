Hochul OKs bill allowing air ambulances to carry blood, administer transfusions

New York was the only state in the U.S. that did not allow air ambulances to carry blood for transfusions — until now.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation authorizing air ambulances, such as Mercy Flight, to carry blood that could be used to administer transfusions in emergencies. The bill received bipartisan support in the state Legislature.

The new law took effect immediately.

While Hochul signed the bill, she issued an approval message revealing an agreement with the state Legislature "to ensure that air transport ambulance service providers store and administer blood products in accordance with the state's safety standards and regulations."

Under the agreement between Hochul and lawmakers, air ambulances must notify the state Department of Health that it intends to store and distribute blood.

Before the change, New York was the lone holdout that didn't allow air ambulances to carry blood. It mystified legislators who questioned why the medical helicopters weren't permitted to administer potentially life-saving treatments.

State Sen. Pam Helming, who co-sponsored the legislation, described the policy as "an arcane state law."

"A blood transfusion can be the difference between life and death," said Helming, a Canandaigua Republican. "In our rural areas, where residents may live far from the nearest trauma center or tertiary care center, it is especially important that trained air medical professionals be able to respond with the necessary resources to treat critically ill or traumatically injured patients."

One of the air ambulance providers that advocated for the legislation is Mercy Flight. Jeff Bartkoski, president and CEO of Mercy Flight Central, believes the new law will have a positive impact on communities.

"In the past several years, we have transported many patients in hemorrhagic shock, most of which would have benefited from the administration of blood products in the pre-hospital environment," he said. "The ability to carry and administer blood products while in flight is not only the next step to a higher level of pre-hospital medicare care but it will improve outcomes and save lives of the patients that we serve."

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.