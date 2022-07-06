Hochul OKs NY bill requiring private spaces for breastfeeding in airports

Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation that requires New York airports to offer certain breastfeeding accommodations for mothers and their babies.

The bill, which received bipartisan support in the state Legislature, mandates that airports offer a room past security screening areas where mothers can breastfeed their babies. The room must have a chair and an electrical outlet and not be within a public restroom. If an airport constructs or renovates a terminal, the breastfeeding room must be equipped with a sink.

Some airports already offer spaces where mothers can breastfeed their children, but this would make it a statewide requirement. Proponents say it's in response to the lack of breastfeeding accommodations in public places.

"One of the biggest challenges for new parents is finding a space to feed their children," Hochul said. "This is a fight that many have had to deal with for many years, and only recently have they been able to secure the rights and accommodations that they deserve. By signing this into law, we will continue to make New York a better place to safely and securely raise young children."

State Sen. Tim Kennedy, a Buffalo Democrat, sponsored the bill with Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages, a Long Island Democrat. Kennedy said he introduced the legislation after meeting with a constituent, Rachel Jackson, who found that airports lacked accommodations for breastfeeding mothers.

Kennedy said the bill was supported by mothers across New York state and John R. Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo.

"I thank Governor Hochul for signing this bill into law, ensuring that moms have options on the go — and that they don't have to choose between their careers and raising a healthy baby," he added.

The law will take effect on Jan. 1. However, for airports in the New York City area that are overseen by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, one section of the law will take effect immediately after it becomes law in New Jersey.