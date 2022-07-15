 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PUBLIC HEALTH

Hochul OKs smoking ban at NY parks, beaches

  Updated
  • 0
Cigarettes
Deposit Photos

A law that will take effect later this year will ban smoking at New York public parks and beaches. 

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday signed the bill that received bipartisan support in the state Legislature. The measure bans smoking at any state-owned or municipal park, including beaches, marinas, playgrounds and recreation centers. 

There are exemptions from the ban. The Adirondacks and Catskills won't be covered by the prohibition. Smoking will be permitted in certain areas in or around the parks, such as sidewalks adjoining the parks, parking lots and "any portion of a park that is not used for park purposes." 

Any violators of the smoking ban would be subject to a $50 fine. The fine will be collected by local governments. 

"Smoking is a dangerous habit that affects not only the smoker but everyone around them, including families and children enjoying our state's great public places," Hochul said. "I'm proud to sign this legislation that will protect New Yorkers' health and help reduce litter in public parks and beaches across the state." 

Some local governments already have smoking bans in public places. At the state level, the New York State Fair will have a smoking ban beginning this year. There will be designated smoking areas for fairgoers, but smoking will no longer be allowed in most outdoor areas on the fairgrounds. 

The smoking prohibition faced little resistance in the state Legislature. The Assembly's vote was 135-11, while the Senate passed it by a 56-7 margin. 

State Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky, the Senate sponsor of the bill, believes it will not only curb secondhand smoke at public parks, but it will cut down on the number of cigarette butts that are left on the ground. 

Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, who carried the bill in the Assembly, lauded Hochul for signing the smoking ban into law.

"New Yorkers head to our parks for fresh air and to foster a healthy lifestyle," he said. "Smoking is the opposite of that."

The smoking ban will take effect in October. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

