Hochul picks Delgado, NY congressman, to be running mate

FILE - Antonio Delgado, D-N.Y., speaks at a Democratic watch party, Tuesday Nov. 6, 2018, in Kingston, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Gov. Kathy Hochul looked to New York's congressional delegation to find her new running mate. 

Hochul on Tuesday appointed U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, who represents the 19th Congressional District, to be the state's new lieutenant governor. Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, will also seek the Democratic nomination for the No. 2 post in this year's statewide elections.

In primaries, lieutenant governor candidates run separately. There is a three-way Democratic primary for lieutenant governor. Ana Maria Archila and Diana Reyna are the other candidates. The primary election is Tuesday, June 28. 

"We share a belief in working together to get things done for New Yorkers, and Representative Delgado has an incredible record of doing just that in Congress," Hochul said in a statement. "With Antonio Delgado by my side serving as lieutenant governor, we will both make history — and make a difference." 

Delgado is a Schenectady native. He completed his undergraduate studies at Colgate University, where he played on the basketball team, and earned a Rhodes Scholarship to attend Oxford. He received his law degree from Harvard Law School. 

In 2018, he was elected to represent the 19th district in Congress. The district stretches from the Hudson Valley to the Capital Region. 

Delgado will replace former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin on the ballot. The state Legislature approved a measure on Monday that allows a candidate to decline their spot on the ballot if they are arrested on misdemeanor or felony charges. Hochul quickly signed the bill into law. 

The new law allowed Hochul to choose a new running mate after Benjamin resigned in April. He is facing federal public corruption charges. He said on Monday that he would file the necessary paperwork to decline the nomination. 

With Benjamin's declination, a committee to fill vacancies met Tuesday and supported putting Delgado on the ballot. 

"New Yorkers deserve a lieutenant governor who's working day and night to make lives better for working people and their families," Delgado said. "Upstate, downstate, doesn't matter. We all want the same things, security, family, and opportunity. The key is to listen to New Yorkers from all walks of life and then be their voice to get the job done." 

This story will be updated. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

