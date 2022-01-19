Hochul proposes state aid increase for Auburn, Cayuga County-area schools

Gov. Kathy Hochul's 2022-23 executive budget includes more state aid for Cayuga County-area school districts.

Under Hochul's proposal, the state would provide $31.3 billion in aid to public schools, a $2.1 billion increase over the 2021-22 school year. Foundation aid, the main funding source for schools, would rise by $1.6 billion. That would fulfill the second year of a three-year phase-in to fully fund the foundation aid formula.

Auburn, the largest school district in Cayuga County, would get 9.77% more in overall aid and an 11.71% increase in foundation aid. The school district's foundation aid would increase from $32,967,312 in 2021-22 to $36,826,631 in 2022-23. Total aid would rise from $48.617,662 to $53,369,072.

Ian Phillips, president of the Auburn school board, said the aid levels, if approved by state lawmakers, would be one of the largest increases the district has ever received.

"That's really promising," he added. "It will allow us to keep the programs and supports for our students that we've been able to add through federal aid that was temporary. That the state is following through on their commitment to fully fund foundation aid is really very good news."

But Phillips is hopeful there will be more action taken to address the flawed state aid funding formula that has affected Auburn over the years. The "Fix and Fund It" campaign was launched several years ago to urge state lawmakers to revamp the formula to ensure the school district received its fair share of funding.

While state legislators representing Auburn have taken that message to Albany, there has been little done to change the formula. Phillips noted that several school districts in Onondaga County received larger state aid increases even though they spend more per pupil.

"We're underfunded compared to neighboring districts," Phillips said. "An increase in funding is certainly welcome for Auburn but when the increase in neighboring districts is greater it means that our students don't have the same resources as these neighboring districts."

For the remainder of the Cayuga County-area school districts, most would receive the minimum 3% increase in foundation aid. Moravia was an exception. The district in southern Cayuga County would get 6.44% more in foundation aid, from $9,221,585 in 2021-22 to $9,815,233 in 2022-23. Total aid would rise from $14,848,804 to $15,658,597, a 5.45% increase.

District 2021-22 aid 2022-23 proposal Percent change Cato-Meridian $15,453,493 $16,525,623 6.94% Jordan-Elbridge $18,895,206 $19,892,681 5.28% Port Byron $15,436,691 $15,604,022 1.08% Skaneateles $6,929,077 $7,114,289 2.67% Southern Cayuga $9,463,246 $9,879,914 4.40% Union Springs $10,571,951 $11,086,657 4.87% Weedsport $10,445,107 $11,012,123 5.43%

Hochul's budget will be reviewed by state legislators, with the goal of finalizing the budget before the start of the new fiscal year on April 1.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

