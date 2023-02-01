Hochul proposes state aid increase for nearly all Cayuga County-area school districts

Most school districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES system would benefit from Gov. Kathy Hochul's 2023-24 state budget proposal that includes a record education aid increase.

Hochul, who outlined her executive budget plan on Wednesday, is asking the state Legislature for $34.5 billion in school aid, a $3.1 billion increase over 2022-23 levels.

For two Cayuga County school districts — Auburn and Moravia — that would result in a double-digit aid increase. The proposed budget would increase state aid for Auburn by 14.32%, from $54.1 million in 2022-23 to $61.8 million for the 2023-24 school year. The total includes $8 million more in foundation aid, the main source of funding for school districts. Moravia would get $18.4 million in aid, up from $16.6 million last year — a 10.31% increase.

Under Hochul's plan, state aid for the Skaneateles school district would rise by 8.17%, from $7.04 million to $7.6 million. Weedsport would receive 7.83% more in aid, from $11.1 million in 2022-23 to north of $12 million in 2023-24.

Other school districts would receive between 3 to 6% in state aid — Union Springs (12.3 million, 5.59% increase), Jordan-Elbridge ($20.7 million, 5.13% increase), Southern Cayuga ($10.2 million, 4.07% increase) and Cato-Meridian ($17.1 million, 3.43% increase).

However, one Cayuga County school district would receive less state aid if this budget is adopted. Port Byron's aid would dip from $16.6 million in 2022-23 to $16.1 million in the proposed 2023-24 budget, a 1.34% decrease. The district would get $301,449 more in foundation aid, a 2.99% increase.

One factor that has affected Port Byron's state school aid levels over the past several years is a local resident's $42 million New York Lottery win in 2015.

District 2023-24 proposed 2022-23 aid % increase Auburn $61,878,338 $54,126,692 14.32% Cato-Meridian $17,134,021 $16,566,554 3.43% Jordan-Elbridge $20,707,570 $19,697,565 5.13% Moravia $18,401,022 $16,680,932 10.31% Port Byron 16,106,024 16,324,689 -1.34% Skaneateles $7,620,359 $7,044,480 8.17% Southern Cayuga $10,257,721 $9,856,805 4.07% Union Springs $12,318,580 $11,666,369 5.59% Weedsport $12,039,593 $11,165,801 7.83%

Hochul's budget proposal will be reviewed by the state Legislature. During budget negotiations, the state school aid number usually rises.

Last year, the state provided $31 billion in state aid, a new record. Hochul wants to break the record, she said, "because we have to."

"Our kids are still struggling," she said. "Our teachers have been through so much. We've lost a lot of teachers. We need to attract them. So, to get our kids back on track, we're going to invest $34.5 billion — the largest school aid increase ever — and a $2.7 billion increase in foundation aid, fully funding the formula for the first time in history."