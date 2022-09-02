Hochul says Conole 'focused on the issues that matter,' endorses him for Congress

As Francis Conole shifts his focus to the general election in the 22nd Congressional District, he has the support of New York's top Democrat.

Gov. Kathy Hochul endorsed Conole, D-Syracuse, in his bid for the Syracuse-area House seat. Hochul endorsed several Democratic candidates in New York congressional races, including Steven Holden in the 24th district.

"From his time in the Navy to his time at the Pentagon, Fran Conole has shown up and fought for New Yorkers and our nation," Hochul said. "Fran is focused on the issues that matter — whether it's protecting a woman's right to choose or fighting to lower costs for central New York families. It's an honor to endorse Fran Conole, and I look forward to working to elect him to Congress this November."

Conole won a four-way primary for the Democratic nomination on Aug. 23. He will face Republican candidate Brandon Williams, who defeated Steve Wells in the GOP primary.

The 22nd district race is a high priority for both parties. The incumbent in the district, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, declined to seek reelection.

House Democratic and GOP leaders have already invested in the race. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, through her PAC and campaign committee, donated to Conole. He also received financial backing from House Majority PAC, which works to elect more Democratic members of Congress.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with House Republicans spent nearly $1 million in support of Wells against Williams in the primary. Now that Williams has won the primary, the group is planning to invest well over $1 million in support of his candidacy.

Conole welcomed Hochul's support as he campaigns for the 22nd district seat. The district includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, along with a small portion of Oswego County.

"Governor Hochul has been a champion for our working families and has been delivering for central New York since her first day in office," he said. "She understands what is at stake in November, the threat (Williams) poses to working families and women's rights and why we must win here in NY-22."