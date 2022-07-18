Hochul signs bill designating Route 20 as NY Medal of Honor Highway

New York is joining other states by designating U.S. Route 20 in honor of Medal of Honor recipients.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday signed legislation that will designate much of the highway, from the border with Massachusetts to Irving in Chautauqua County as "The Disabled American Veterans-New York Medal of Honor Highway."

The remaining portions of Route 20 in Chautauqua will have two slightly different names. Outside of the village of Fredonia to the Pennsylvania border, it will be known as "The New York Medal of Honor Highway." Route 20 through Fredonia will be designated as "Sergeant Jonathan Gollnitz Memorial-New York Medal of Honor Highway."

Sgt. Gollnitz, a Fredonia native, was killed in Afghanistan in 2012. The stretch of Route 20 through the village was named in his honor in 2018.

Route 20 crosses the country and is the longest road in the United States. Many of the states that Route 20 passes through have designated portions of the road as a Medal of Honor highway.

"By designating our portion of U.S. Route 20 as New York Medal of Honor Highway, we are joining a cross-country effort by nine other state governments to honor our service members who achieved the highest level of prestige," Hochul said. "By committing to this designation, New York will be able to honor its 600 recipients, one of which is the only woman recipient, Dr. Mary Edwards Walker."

The bill was sponsored by Assemblywoman Didi Barrett and state Sen. John Brooks. It received near-unanimous support in the state Legislature — the Assembly passed it 145-0 and it cleared the Senate by a 62-1 vote.

The law will take effect in September. The state Department of Transportation will install signage along Route 20 as part of the designation process.