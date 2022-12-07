Hochul signs bill to address 'wrong church' rule affecting some NY voters

Voters who cast their ballots at the wrong New York polling place will have their votes counted under a bill signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The legislation aims to address the so-called "wrong church" rule. If a voter fills out an affidavit ballot at the wrong polling place but is in the correct county and state Assembly district, their ballot will be accepted. Before the change, these votes weren't counted because the voter was at the incorrect polling place.

The new law, which will take effect on Jan. 1, contains language to ensure that votes will only be counted "for the offices for which such person is entitled to vote at such election."

Supporters of the bill noted that there are several reasons why a voter would go to the wrong polling place, including a change of polling location or if they were provided incorrect information about where to vote.

"Access to the ballot box shouldn't be held up by complicated and unclear voting processes," Hochul said in a statement. "New York continues to lead the nation in taking critical steps forward to protect the fundamental right to vote. My administration is committed to empowering voters and improving the state's electoral process, which has disenfranchised too many New Yorkers for too long."

The bill was sponsored by state Sen. Zellnor Myrie and Assemblyman Robert Carroll. The state Senate passed an amended version of the bill by a 41-20 vote in May. The state Assembly voted 99-45 to approve the legislation.

Myrie, who chairs the Senate Elections Committee, held hearings in 2021 and said one of the complaints from voters is that the lack of communication about polling location changes. He noted that polling places were changed for more than 86,000 New York City voters between the June and August primary elections this year.

If this law was in place for the 2020 election, more than 13,000 affidavit ballots that were thrown out because the voter was at the wrong polling place would've been counted in New York.

"Our laws should treat New Yorkers' votes as sacred, and wherever possible should ensure qualified ballots are counted," Myrie said. "This new law will ensure eligible voters will not have their valid votes disqualified simply because they appeared at the incorrect polling place."