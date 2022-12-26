Hochul signs law meant to support upstate New York salt mines

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has approved a bill intended to support salt mines in New York.

Hochul last week signed the Buy American Salt Act, which will encourage New York public agencies and authorities that use rock salt or sodium chloride to purchase salt mined in the United States, a news release from the governor's office Thursday said.

The act lets local governments buy rock salt mined in America by going above the lowest bidder if the salt is imported from another country. The release said New York "has at least two salt mines that provide rock salt for road deicing and offer good-paying jobs. Additionally, salt mined or harvested in New York State adds an estimated $3.00 in tax revenue for every ton of salt produced.

One of New York state's mines is owned by American Rock Salt is based in Livingston County while the other is the Cayuga Salt Mine in Tompkins County, owned by Cargill.

By letting local governments support U.S. salt mines, the release said, the law will help the state's economy and protect jobs in in upstate New York communities.

"With the Buy American Salt Act, we are helping State and local governments purchase salt that comes from mines based in the United States - some right here in New York," Hochul said in the news release. "This is an important step to support good-paying jobs in our upstate communities while growing New York's economy."

The original legislation for the act encountered resistance when it was more restrictive about when imported salt could be used, but changes were made to allow purchases of foreign salt when the domestic supply was insufficient or too costly.