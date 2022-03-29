Hochul: State's share of Seneca Nation's $564M payment will go to Bills stadium

The resolution of a five-year dispute between New York state and the Seneca Nation comes with a twist.

After the Seneca Nation paid the state $564 million, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that the state's share of the funds — more than $418 million — will go toward the construction of the new Buffalo Bills stadium in western New York.

The amount will cover more than two-thirds of the state's $600 million commitment to the project. A new $1.4 billion stadium will be built for the Bills, and the state will own the facility.

The remaining costs of the project will be covered by the Bills and National Football League ($550 million) and Erie County ($250 million).

"This will ensure the Bills remain in New York state and support 10,000 construction jobs," Hochul said. "The remainder of the (Seneca Nation's payment) will go directly to the counties and cities of western New York and be reinvested to support the local economy and communities."

The Seneca Nation has exclusive gaming rights in western New York through a compact with the state. Under the compact, the Senecas pay 25% of its slot and video gaming revenues to the state.

When the dispute began five years ago, the Senecas refused to pay the state. Over time, the amount owed grew to more than $500 million.

According to Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels, the state applied considerable pressure over the last several days. He accused the Hochul administration of "economic coercion" by having a freeze placed on several Seneca banking accounts.

"The state may think it's appropriate to force an elder to go without diabetes medication or a family already dealing with the financial impacts of the pandemic to go without a paycheck," Pagels said. "Our Nation will not let that happen. We will not let New York state strangle Senecas and the people of western New York."

In her statement, Hochul said she committed to resolving the dispute after she was sworn in as governor in August.

"The courts have consistently ruled in the state's favor, yet no payments were made," she added. "Upon taking office, I sought to negotiate in good faith, and we have met every hurdle. I am pleased to have finally reached a resolution, and the full $564 million has been received by New York."

The payment comes as Hochul is in the midst of budget negotiations with state legislative leaders. It was expected that the money for the Bills stadium would be in the 2022-23 state budget. Now, instead of a $600 million expenditure in the budget, the state will need $182 million to fulfill its pledge.

