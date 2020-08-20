Hochul tells NY Democrats: Down-ballot races important, too

"That's where there is so much power and energy, as well," she said.

This year, Hochul is supporting Democrats in several races across the state. She has already endorsed Democratic candidates for Congress, including Dana Balter.

She also put out a call to New York City candidates, many of whom won primaries and won't face serious opposition in the general election. She urged them to commit some time to help candidates on Long Island or in upstate New York.

Those races are important, Hochul explained, because they are key to ensuring that Nancy Pelosi remains speaker and has a "bigger buffer" in the House.

Whether it's the presidential race or the contests in New York, Hochul is optimistic. She is excited about the presidential ticket, with Democratic nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. And she thinks the down-ballot candidates in New York can win their races.

"I'm proud to be a New Yorker, I'm proud to be an American citizen and I'm so damn proud to be a Democrat right now in 2020 as we fight for what our country is all about," she said.

