Hochul tells NY Democrats: Down-ballot races important, too

As the presidential election receives a bulk of the attention during the Democratic National Convention, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul reminded New York delegates Thursday about the importance of down-ballot races across the state.
Describing this election as "the fight of our lifetime," Hochul criticized Republican President Donald Trump's policies, including his administration's recent actions to implement measures at the U.S. Postal Service that have affected mail delivery. She also recalled waking up after Election Day 2016 and feeling "that kick to the stomach."
"I never want to experience that feeling again," Hochul told the New York delegation during a virtual meeting. "And none of us could've foreseen how bad it could really get. Now, we know."
While Trump is a source of consternation, Hochul is excited that young Democrats, including young women of color, are running for office. She shared her own story about running for office — she decided to run for a Hamburg Town Council seat in an attempt to stop Walmart from coming to the town. She later served as Erie County clerk and as a member of Congress.
In 2014, Hochul joined the gubernatorial ticket with Gov. Andrew Cuomo. They won that race and were reelected in 2018.
Using herself as an example, Hochul stressed the importance of building the "farm team" and having Democrats run for county legislature and town board seats.
"That's where there is so much power and energy, as well," she said.
This year, Hochul is supporting Democrats in several races across the state. She has already endorsed Democratic candidates for Congress, including Dana Balter.
She also put out a call to New York City candidates, many of whom won primaries and won't face serious opposition in the general election. She urged them to commit some time to help candidates on Long Island or in upstate New York.
Those races are important, Hochul explained, because they are key to ensuring that Nancy Pelosi remains speaker and has a "bigger buffer" in the House.
Whether it's the presidential race or the contests in New York, Hochul is optimistic. She is excited about the presidential ticket, with Democratic nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. And she thinks the down-ballot candidates in New York can win their races.
"I'm proud to be a New Yorker, I'm proud to be an American citizen and I'm so damn proud to be a Democrat right now in 2020 as we fight for what our country is all about," she said.
