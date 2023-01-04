Hochul vetoes bill to block new NY schools from being built near highways

Gov. Kathy Hochul has rejected a bill authored by state Sen. Rachel May to prevent new schools from being built near New York highways.

The legislation sponsored by May, D-Syracuse, would have prohibited schools from being located within 500 feet of a highway unless space is limited. It was inspired by Dr. King Elementary School in Syracuse, which is near Interstate 81.

"It really is an environmental justice issue," May told The Citizen, adding that there are high asthma rates, increased noise pollution and other hazards. "It's a dangerous situation and we shouldn't be building schools in those locations."

The New York Civil Liberties Union was among the groups pushing for passage of the Schools Impacted by Gross Highways (SIGH) Act. The group conducted an analysis and found one-third of New York students attend a school that is within 500 feet of a major highway. Most of the students who attend these schools are low-income and people of color.

After the state Legislature approved the SIGH Act, the New York Civil Liberties Union was already planning a second bill, dubbed SIGH Act II, to prohibit highways from being built near schools.

But Hochul's veto caught some, including May, by surprise. In a lengthy message explaining her decision, the governor said she is "fully in support of the laudable goal of this legislation" but her chief complaint was that the bill is "overly restrictive and would considerably limit educational options for students in urban areas without taking into account measures to mitigate environmental pollutants."

Hochul also claimed that the construction of new schools in New York City would be stopped if the bill became law.

The veto puzzled May, who said they had communication with New York City officials when drafting and amending the legislation. The city's concerns, she said, were due to the lack of space and proximity to highways.

"They didn't want their hands to be tied," May continued. "We made a lot of amendments to this bill to make sure they had the leeway they needed to build schools. They seemed to be fine with it at the time."

May can reintroduce the SIGH Act, but it would likely need to be amended further to secure Hochul's signature.