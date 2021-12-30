 Skip to main content
NEW YORK STATE

Hochul vetoes Mannion's bill, but pledges 'historic' special education funding increase

  • Updated
  • 0
Virus Outbreak New York

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at an event, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in New York. 

 Mary Altaffer, Associated Press

Gov. Kathy Hochul is pledging to increase funding for special education programs after vetoing legislation sponsored by state Sen. John Mannion that sought to do the same. 

Mannion's bill would have created an index for raising tuition and reimbursement rates for preschool and school-age special education programs. According to the text of the legislation, it is in response to a growing problem — funding delays for special education providers. 

"The (Department of Education), (Division of Budget), approved providers and other stakeholders have been discussing issues with the current special education tuition and regional rate setting methodology and possible alternatives to the current methodology that would enable tuition and regional rates to be more flexible with programmatic needs and issued in a timely manner, which would allow providers to better manage their programs," the bill states. 

Mannion, who chairs the Senate Disabilities Committee, was disappointed that Hochul vetoed his bill, which received bipartisan support in the state Legislature. But, he added, he thinks the "setback will be temporary and I am optimistic as we move forward."

"Governor Hochul has signaled her support of addressing funding parity in the upcoming state budget," Mannion, D-Geddes, continued. "I look forward to partnering with the governor on fixing a bad policy and delivering the resources our schools need to provide a sound education to every child in the state." 

Around the same time Mannion issued his statement on Thursday, Hochul's office announced her plan to increase funding for special education, specifically for private schools serving children with disabilities, by $240 million in the 2022-23 executive budget. 

In a statement, Hochul said the increased funding levels "will make a huge difference in the lives of students, families and schools in every corner of New York." If approved by state lawmakers, the state Division of Budget will move forward with an 11% cost-of-living adjustment for the 2022-2023 school year. 

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

