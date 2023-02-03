A former county clerk is answering calls from New York county clerks to increase the local share of revenue from services provided at county Department of Motor Vehicles offices.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who served as Erie County clerk from 2007 to 2011, wants county clerks to keep 10.75% of the revenue collected from DMV transactions. The proposed change is part of Hochul's 2023-24 executive budget proposal and is projected to increase the counties' revenue share by $13 million a year, according to the state Division of Budget.

Since 1999, the 51 counties, including Cayuga, that operate local DMV offices keep 12.7% of the revenue from in-office transactions. For online transactions, the counties get 3.25% of the revenue.

County clerks have long advocated for an increased share of the DMV revenue. Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer told The Citizen that it has been a top priority for the New York State Association of County Clerks, especially after the state established an online system that offers many DMV services.

The proposal to allow counties to retain 10.75% of the fee would result in clerks keeping a smaller share of the in-office revenue but a larger portion of the online funds. Based on 2022 revenue, Cayuga County's portion of the in-office DMV revenue would dip from $44,833 to $43,959, but its online revenue would rise from $36,895 to $85,142.

Overall, the county's DMV revenue would increase 57%, from $81,728 to $129,101.

"That is really significant for us," Dwyer said.

M. Indica Jaycox, president of the New York State Association of County Clerks and the Schoharie County clerk, noted that the current revenue share has remained the same despite local DMVs handling more complex transactions, whether it is customers with conditional licenses, restricted licenses or insurance issues. There are several transactions that county DMVs perform but do not get a cut of the proceeds, she explained.

Jaycox thinks Hochul's status as a former county clerk helped but she also credited Mark Schroeder, the state DMV commissioner, for listening to the clerks' requests over the years and advocating for the change.

When Hochul unveiled her state budget proposal on Wednesday and details about the retention fee proposal began to be circulated, Jaycox said clerks across the state are "excited and very happy."

"It finally came to fruition," she said.

The state budget must be approved by legislators. Now that Hochul has released her proposal, state lawmakers will review it and develop their own budgets. Hochul, together with state legislative leaders, will negotiate a budget agreement with the goal of finalizing the spending plan before April 1 — the start of the new fiscal year.