Gov. Kathy Hochul aims to remove two restrictions on where the New York Lottery's Quick Draw games can be played and who can play them in certain settings.

Hochul proposed the changes in her 2023-24 executive budget plan. Under existing state law, Quick Draw can only be played in larger facilities that are more than 2,500 square feet. She wants to eliminate that provision, which the state Division of Budget says was "created arbitrarily and, in practice, they reduce the number of eligible license agents by half, substantially reducing the amount of earnings that would otherwise be generated by the game."

Another restriction that is targeted in the budget is the limit on who is eligible to play the game where alcohol is served. While individuals ages 18 and older can legally play Quick Draw, if the venue serves alcohol, then the minimum age to play is 21.

The state Division of Budget says the age restriction for facilities that serve alcohol hampers Quick Draw sales.

If the state Legislature approves Hochul's proposal, Quick Draw revenue would increase by $11 million in the 2023-24 fiscal year and $22 million annually in future years.

Quick Draw is one of the New York Lottery's popular games. According to the agency's annual report for the 2021-22 fiscal year, the game generated $663.5 million in total sales, $202.2 million of which was directed to support New York schools.

Unlike most lottery games, there are multiple Quick Draw drawings throughout the day — one every four minutes except between 3:30 to 4 a.m. Players can choose up to 10 numbers between 1-80 or use the Quick Pick feature to select random numbers. If they match 10 numbers, they can win $100,000. There are other prizes awarded depending on how many numbers are matched.