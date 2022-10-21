Holden, Tenney to debate on Watertown TV in upstate NY race for Congress

There will be a televised debate in the 24th Congressional District race.

Republican U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney and Democratic challenger Steven Holden will participate in a debate hosted by WNYF FOX 28 in Watertown. The debate will air at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

Beginning on Friday, Oct. 28, the debate video will be available at wwnytv.com.

Barring a last-minute change, it will likely be the only television debate in the 24th district race. The district includes parts of the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse media markets, but no TV stations in those cities have announced debates featuring Holden and Tenney.

Cayuga Community College and The Citizen attempted to hold a 24th district debate, but Tenney's campaign did not respond to an invitation.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, is seeking a third term in Congress. She has represented parts of central New York, the Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier for two nonconsecutive terms. Before serving in Congress, she was a state assemblywoman, an attorney and small business owner.

Holden, D-Camillus, is a U.S. Army veteran who deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq. This is his first run for political office.

The two candidates are vying to represent the 24th district, a sprawling district that stretches from eastern Niagara County in western New York through the Finger Lakes region and includes part of the North Country. All of Cayuga County is in the new district.

Tenney has the upper hand in what's considered a safe Republican seat. GOP voters outnumber Democrats by nearly 74,000 in the 24th district. Former President Donald Trump won the district with 59% of the vote in 2020.

Trump has endorsed Tenney in the NY-24 race.

Tenney raised $218,644 since early August and spent $637,875, which includes expenditures made before the Republican primary election. She defeated Mario Fratto and George Phillips to secure the GOP nomination.

Holden has yet to file his October quarterly report, which was due on Saturday, Oct. 15. As of Aug. 3, he has raised $140,865 and spent $67,987 in the 2022 election cycle.

Early voting begins on Saturday, Oct. 29, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 6. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.