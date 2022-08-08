Hoopes Park pond upgrades moving forward in Auburn

The Auburn City Council has formally accepted state funding for a project to improve Hoopes Park, including work on its iconic pond.

At a meeting Thursday, the council authorized a resolution to accept $150,000 from the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York for a project to make renovations to the park, located on the city's east side at the intersection of South Herman Avenue and East Genesee Street.

The council resolution said the pond in the park has not been dredged since 2014, adding that the pond wall has started to fail since 2019 and is still deteriorating in sections, largely along its west wall.

In June, the city turned in a request to state Sen. John Mannion for funding help on improvements to the park, including dredging and rehabilitating the pond. The city was then informed on July 13 that it was the recipient of a $150,000 State and Municipal Facilities Program grant from the dormitory authority, the resolution said.

Every city council member voted for the resolution Thursday night. Before the vote, Director of Capital Projects Christina Selvek, who was acting as city manager while Jeff Dygert is on vacation, said "we have already met with local agencies to assist us with that project, so this is getting the paperwork started with the state agency at this point."

Councilor Jimmy Giannettino noted Mannion, who sponsored the funding, will no longer represent Auburn as of Jan. 1, 2023, due to state Legislature redistricting finalized earlier this year.

"In the short time he has represented us, he's been very responsive to us and I just want to acknowledge him and his staff for delivering this funding to the city of Auburn," Giannettino said.

Auburn celebrated Hoopes Park's 100th anniversary earlier this summer, holding a special concert on July 1. The 15-acre park, created in 1922, takes its name from Edward Hoopes, whose family donated the land on Auburn's east side to the city after his death.