House committee OKs Katko bill to help rural areas get federal disaster aid

U.S. Rep. John Katko's bill to assist small states and rural areas in securing federal disaster aid is closer to a House vote.

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Thursday advanced the legislation, which aims to address issues encountered by Cayuga County and other rural communities when seeking disaster declarations.

If Katko's bill is approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, it would expand the role of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's small state and rural advocate. The measure would also require the Government Accountability Office to review how FEMA deploys individual assistance after disasters.

"In recent years, rural communities in central New York have been hit by severe and costly flooding," said Katko, who is the ranking Republican member of the House Homeland Security Committee. "In the aftermath of these disasters, local officials in rural communities and small states often struggle to secure federal aid due to onerous obstacles in the disaster declaration process."

Katko was motivated to pursue a legislative solution after what happened to Cayuga County in 2017. The southern part of the county was affected by flooding and severe storms. The state applied for a major disaster declaration to get federal aid for the county. But FEMA denied the request and rejected the state's appeal.

It's unknown when the House will vote on the legislation, but it has bipartisan support. The cosponsors include U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, a New York Democrat, and U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, a Florida Republican.

