House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy opposes Rep. John Katko's Jan. 6 commission deal

The commission would have subpoena power as it conducts its inquiry. Under the Democrats' initial proposal, only the Democratic chair would need to approve subpoenas. But Katko won another concession in negotiations that allows for the chair and the GOP-appointed vice-chair to sign off on the commission's subpoenas.

The scope of the commission's investigation would focus on "the facts and circumstances of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as well as the influencing factors that may have provoked the attack on our democracy." It would issue a final report and recommendations by the end of the year.

But McCarthy indicated Friday that he didn't approve the deal Katko negotiated and panned some elements of the agreement, including its limited scope. He thought the panel should focus on other acts of political violence, including the mass shooting at a congressional Republican baseball practice in 2017.

On Tuesday, he made it official: He won't support the bill when the House votes on it this week.