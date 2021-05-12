House GOP ousts Liz Cheney from No. 3 leadership post; Katko's vote unknown

Nearly four months to the day after U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol, House GOP members ousted her as conference chair.
House Republicans voted at a meeting Wednesday to remove Cheney from the number three leadership position. A voice vote was held, so there's no roll call tally of whom supported or opposed recalling Cheney.
No replacement was elected. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, an upstate New York Republican, is considered the front-runner to succeed Cheney as conference chair. She officially launched her bid for the post Wednesday morning.
It's unknown how U.S. Rep. John Katko voted in the closed-door meeting. A spokesperson for the central New York congressman said there was "nothing new" from Katko and referred The Citizen to comments he made last week.
Katko, who took questions after a virtual infrastructure roundtable on Friday, told reporters that Cheney is a good friend and he supported her when House Republicans last considered whether she should remain as conference chair. He did not say how he would vote ahead of the GOP conference meeting this week.
With Stefanik as the leading contender to replace Cheney, Katko said he "will absolutely support" his fellow upstate New York Republican for conference chair. Katko and Stefanik are friends and were elected to Congress in 2014.
"Elise and I came in together and she knows me as well as she knows conservatives," Katko said. "She knows that I have a different type of district than a lot of conservatives ... She knows that if we ever want to be back in control of Congress again, people like me have to win and we have to flourish and we have to have a big tent as the Republican Party. She understands that. She understands that that means she has to advocate for all of us."
Katko's call for the GOP to have a "big tent" is being put to the test. Like Cheney, he voted to impeach Trump and has faced a backlash from some Republicans and Conservative Party leaders.
When Katko explained his impeachment vote, he said he wouldn't support Trump if he ran for president in 2024 and thought that the former president should no longer be the standard-bearer of the party. But many Republicans disagree and still view Trump as the leader of the GOP.
While impeachment was a factor in Cheney's ouster, her repeated criticisms of Trump's election fraud claims didn't help her cause among the president's loyalists in the party. More than six months after the election, Trump continues to allege that the election was stolen from him and there was widespread voter fraud.
However, as Cheney and Katko have noted, there is no evidence to back up these claims. Numerous courts, including the Supreme Court, have dismissed these cases.
After the House Republican conference meeting, Cheney said she told her GOP colleagues that "we must go forward based on truth."
"We cannot both embrace the big lie and embrace the Constitution," she said. "And going forward, the nation needs it. The nation needs a strong Republican Party. The nation needs a party that is based upon the fundamental principles of conservatism. I am committed and dedicated to ensuring that that's how this party goes forward. And I plan to lead the fight to do that."
