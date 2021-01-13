House impeaches Trump for inciting attack on Capitol

"Both on social media ahead of Jan. 6 and in his speech that day, he deliberately promoted baseless theories creating a combustible environment of misinformation and division," Katko said. "To allow the president of the United States to incite the attack without consequences is a direct threat to the future of this democracy."

But most GOP members voted against impeachment. Some, including U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, suggested that it was an attempt by Democrats to overturn the 2016 election results. Many argued that it would make the situation worse and not unify the country.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the top House Republican, acknowledged that Trump's actions were wrong. But he thinks the vote was a mistake because there have been no hearings held and investigations into the Capitol attack haven't been completed.

"A vote to impeach would further divide this nation," McCarthy said. "A vote to impeach would further fan the flames of partisan division. Most Americans want neither. They want durable, bipartisan justice."

Trump will leave office on Jan. 20 when Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president. Before he departs, he won't face a Senate impeachment trial — at least not yet.