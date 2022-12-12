House OKs $858B defense bill with measures authored by Katko, Tenney

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed the $858 billion National Defense Authorization Act that includes legislation written by U.S. Reps. John Katko and Claudia Tenney.

The defense policy bill contains two measures sponsored by Katko, R-Camillus, to improve the Federal Emergency Management Agency's preliminary damage assessments and strengthen its small state and rural advocate. Another bill would create a pilot program at select foreign airports that allows passengers who have already been screened to board connecting flights in the U.S. without being rescreened.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, had two amendments that require reports on operatives affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the effectiveness of the United Nations' arms embargo on Iran. In a statement, she said the legislation "would help hold the Iranian regime, which is the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism, accountable for its malign actions in the region and across the world."

The annual defense bill includes a 4.6% pay raise and eliminates the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military servicemembers, $800 million in security assistance for Ukraine and requires the Department of Defense to transition to electric or zero-emission non-tactical vehicles by 2035.

Katko highlighted billions in projects that will benefit Lockheed Martin, a top defense contractor in central New York. The projects include $1.24 billion for Navy E-2D Hawkeyes and $292.4 million for the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program Block 2. Lockheed Martin will supply parts for those and eight other projects.

The funding, Katko said, "will support local workers and manufacturers, while also ensuring our nation has the necessary military capabilities to counter aggression from Russia and China."

The House passed the defense bill by a 350-80 vote. The Senate is expected to vote on it this week and then it will head to President Joe Biden for final approval.