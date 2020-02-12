House OKs bill to establish national women's history museum in D.C.

Congress is closer to approving a plan that would create a women's history museum in Washington, D.C.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed legislation to establish the museum within the Smithsonian Institution. A council would be formed to make recommendations to the Smithsonian's Board of Regents regarding the planning, designation and construction of the museum.

A site for the museum will be selected by the board. Priority will be given to a site that is "on or near the National Mall" where other Smithsonian museums are located.

The House passed the legislation by a 374-37 vote. It was cosponsored by 293 members — 233 Democrats and 60 Republicans.

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat, was the lead sponsor of the bill. She partnered with U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican, and Democratic U.S. Reps. Brenda Lawrence and Eleanor Holmes Norton to introduce the measure.

