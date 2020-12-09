House OKs defense bill with eight provisions authored by Katko

An annual defense bill that overwhelmingly passed the House of Representatives Tuesday contained six measures authored by U.S. Rep. John Katko, most of which aim to bolster the nation's cybersecurity.

The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act includes a Katko-backed provision to review the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which is within the Department of Homeland Security, to determine if it can meet its current missions. It would also implement recommendations from the Cyberspace Solarium Commission to improve the agency.

Katko's legislation to establish a five-year term for the CISA director and a separate measure to create a cybersecurity advisory committee was also included in the defense bill.

The other bills included in the defense legislation:

• A measure granting CISA authority to issue subpoenas to internet service providers, which would allow them to warn of cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

• A mandate directing the homeland security secretary to develop a plan for the implementation of the Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance standard for email providers.

• Legislation creating a joint cyber planning office at CISA.