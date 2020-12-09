House OKs defense bill with eight provisions authored by Katko

An annual defense bill that overwhelmingly passed the House of Representatives Tuesday contained six measures authored by U.S. Rep. John Katko, most of which aim to bolster the nation's cybersecurity.
The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act includes a Katko-backed provision to review the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which is within the Department of Homeland Security, to determine if it can meet its current missions. It would also implement recommendations from the Cyberspace Solarium Commission to improve the agency.
Katko's legislation to establish a five-year term for the CISA director and a separate measure to create a cybersecurity advisory committee was also included in the defense bill.
The other bills included in the defense legislation:
• A measure granting CISA authority to issue subpoenas to internet service providers, which would allow them to warn of cybersecurity vulnerabilities.
• A mandate directing the homeland security secretary to develop a plan for the implementation of the Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance standard for email providers.
• Legislation creating a joint cyber planning office at CISA.
There are two Katko-sponsored bills that were added to the NDAA. One is legislation requiring the Department of Defense to report on efforts to end the stigma associated with military service members seeking treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health conditions. Another bill, which would boost mental health and suicide prevention efforts at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is also part of the defense policy measure.
The House passed the NDAA by a 335-78 vote. As there has been in past years, there was bipartisan support for the bill.
President Donald Trump has threatened to veto the bill because the final agreement between the Democratic-led House and Republican-controlled Senate doesn't contain a provision repealing Section 230, which provides liability protections to technology companies, including social media platforms.
It's likely that both houses of Congress will pass the NDAA with veto-proof majorities. The Senate will consider the defense bill soon.
Katko highlighted other parts of the NDAA that he says will help central New York defense contractors and manufacturers. The bill includes $9.1 billion for 93 F-35 fighters, which will be equipped with radar systems supplied by Lockheed Martin. There is also $108 million for 16 MQ-9 Reaper drones, which are operated by the 174th Attack Wing at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base.
One of the bill's main provisions is a 3% pay raise for military service members.
"Passing the NDAA is a critical action taken each year by Congress to fund the Department of Defense," Katko said. "And this year, I'm proud to announce the NDAA contains several provisions and funding levels that will directly benefit central New York."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
