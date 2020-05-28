House OKs improvements to $669B loan program; changes could help Auburn-area inn

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

U.S. Rep. John Katko believes the $669 billion Paycheck Protection Program has a major role in the economic recovery, but he acknowledged that improvements are needed to help businesses maximize the benefits of the loans.

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation that aims to change some of the terms of the program to help businesses over a longer period of time. Under the program's initial rules, businesses would have the PPP loans forgiven if they use the funds within an eight-week period. The forgiveness period would be extended to 24 weeks if the new legislation receives final approval.

That provision would help Springside Inn in Fleming. During a Facebook Live discussion hosted by Katko, Sean Lattimore, who owns the inn, said Springside received a PPP loan. But he wasn't sure how to use the funds because the inn wasn't open.

"We had to carefully bring people back and try to hold on to some of the money," he said. Springside Inn used a portion of the funds for utilities, according to Lattimore.

"But now as our business is beginning to ramp back up, we'll be able to spread that out a little bit more and bring employees back to work and actually have work for them."