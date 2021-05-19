House OKs Jan. 6 commission bill after Rep. John Katko gets bipartisan deal

Despite opposition from Republican leaders, the House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation — the product of a bipartisan agreement between House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson and Ranking Member John Katko — to establish a commission that would investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Thirty-five Republicans, including Katko, joined with 217 Democrats to support the bill, which passed by a 252-175 vote. It faces an uncertain fate in the Senate. The top Republican in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, announced his opposition to the commission legislation. Other GOP senators either oppose the bill or believe it should be amended.
Katko, R-Camillus, secured some concessions from Democrats before reaching an agreement with Thompson last week. The bill would establish a 10-member commission, with each party appointing five members. The Democratic proposal called for 11 members, with the majority party naming seven of the commissioners.
The chair of the commission will be named by Democrats, while Republicans will select the vice-chair. The chair and vice-chair, or a majority of the commissioners, can agree to issue subpoenas to aid the commission's investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The chair and vice-chair would appoint the commission's staff.
The commission would have until the end of the year to submit a report and recommendations to Congress.
One day before the vote, House Republican leaders spoke out against the agreement Katko reached with his Democratic counterpart. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy questioned the limited scope of the proposed commission — it would be focused on the Jan. 6 attack — and raised the possibility it could interfere with ongoing law enforcement investigations.
After McCarthy's comments, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise urged GOP members to oppose the legislation.
But Katko maintained his position that the legislation was fair and would lead to a bipartisan probe of the Capitol attack, which led to the deaths of five people and injured more than 140 police officers. More than 400 people have been arrested for their role in the attack, which was carried out by supporters of former President Donald Trump to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.
During the House floor debate, Katko fact-checked claims made by some of his GOP colleagues. He addressed the criticism made by McCarthy and other Republicans that the commission's scope would be too narrow. He explained that the commission would have the discretion to consider other acts of political violence, such as the mass shooting that targeted Republican members of Congress at a baseball practice in 2017.
He also debunked claims about the makeup of the staff. Any hiring would require consultation between the Democratic chair and GOP vice-chair, he said. And he added that the commission, by law, can't interfere with the criminal investigations.
Katko won praise from top Democrats for his work on the bill. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, lauded Katko and Thompson for "doing what Americans expect us to do: To come together, looking at a challenge to our country and to our people, and coming to a decision to resolve those challenges and those problems."
Hoyer also credited Katko for having the "courage and integrity" to reach an agreement on the Jan. 6 commission legislation.
Before the debate ended, Katko delivered a passionate speech asking his colleagues to support the bill. He said the legislation was modeled after the bill that established the 9/11 Commission in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. He also mentioned the Capitol Police officers who died in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack and the officers who were injured.
"I urge all of you in this body ... to set aside politics just this once. Just this once, I beg you, and pass this bill," he said.
Katko recalled moments in his prior career as a federal prosecutor and how he would feel seeing agents before they left to execute raids and arrested suspected criminals. He urged other members of Congress to consider how it affects the officers' family members.
"I want these officers and their families to know that we are doing it not for us, and not for politics," he said. "We are doing it for them."
