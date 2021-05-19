House OKs Jan. 6 commission bill after Rep. John Katko gets bipartisan deal

Katko won praise from top Democrats for his work on the bill. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, lauded Katko and Thompson for "doing what Americans expect us to do: To come together, looking at a challenge to our country and to our people, and coming to a decision to resolve those challenges and those problems."

Hoyer also credited Katko for having the "courage and integrity" to reach an agreement on the Jan. 6 commission legislation.

Before the debate ended, Katko delivered a passionate speech asking his colleagues to support the bill. He said the legislation was modeled after the bill that established the 9/11 Commission in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. He also mentioned the Capitol Police officers who died in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack and the officers who were injured.

"I urge all of you in this body ... to set aside politics just this once. Just this once, I beg you, and pass this bill," he said.

Katko recalled moments in his prior career as a federal prosecutor and how he would feel seeing agents before they left to execute raids and arrested suspected criminals. He urged other members of Congress to consider how it affects the officers' family members.