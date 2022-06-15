House OKs Katko bill to help Cayuga County, rural communities get disaster aid

U.S. Rep. John Katko's bill to ensure rural communities can access federal disaster aid is one step closer to final passage in Congress.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed the Small State and Rural Rescue Act by a 396-14 vote. New York's congressional delegation supported the legislation.

Katko, R-Camillus, is hoping to prevent a repeat of what happened to Cayuga County in 2017. The southern part of the county, especially Moravia, was hit by storms that caused $4 million in damage. But the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied the state's request for a disaster declaration. The state appealed the decision, but that was denied, too.

The bill would expand FEMA's small state and rural advocate to help state and local officials apply for disaster aid. It would also require the Government Accountability Office to review FEMA's distribution of individual assistance after a disaster.

"In recent years, rural communities in central New York have been hit by persistent and costly flooding," said Katko, the ranking Republican member of the House Homeland Security Committee. "In the aftermath, local officials have often struggled to secure federal assistance due to bureaucratic red tape in the disaster declaration process.

"My bipartisan legislation will strengthen FEMA's efforts to coordinate with state and local officials when assessing disaster damage, helping to ensure communities like ours get the assistance they need."

Before reaching President Joe Biden's desk, the legislation must clear the U.S. Senate. There isn't a similar bill in the Senate, but Katko's measure could be added to a larger bill that's approved by the chamber.

