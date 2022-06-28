House OKs mental health package with three Katko bills

The House of Representatives recently passed a mental health package that includes three bills introduced by U.S. Rep. John Katko.

The Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act reauthorizes several programs overseen by the Health and Resources Administration and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The House passed the bill by a 402-20 vote. Katko, R-Camillus, and the entire New York congressional delegation voted for the legislation.

Katko's bills that were part of the final package include the Suicide Prevention Lifeline Improvement Act. The legislation, which he introduced with U.S. Reps. Donald Beyer and Grace Napolitano, would increase funding for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline from $12 million to $50 million. He introduced the bill to help suicide crisis centers, such as Contact Community Services in central New York.

The Mental Health Services for Students Act was included in the larger bill. The measure provides $130 million in grants to schools to fund mental health services for students. He introduced the bill with Napolitano. Both members are co-chairs of the Mental Health Caucus.

Katko's Minority Fellowship Reauthorization Act was also added to the legislation. The bill, which he introduced with U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, reauthorizes funding for "culturally competent providers" and develops training programs for providers to address disparities in mental health services.

"As co-chair of the Bipartisan Mental Health Caucus, ensuring access to quality mental health services for central New Yorkers has been a priority since my first day in Congress," Katko said. "Our country is facing a mental health crisis, and these bills address this crisis by expanding access to mental healthcare for children and adolescents, supporting suicide crisis centers like Contact Community Services in Syracuse, and expanding the availability of mental health services in underserved communities."

The bill has been sent to the U.S. Senate for consideration.

