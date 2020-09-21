House OKs protections for pregnant workers

Under the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, Nadler said that it would shift from proving discrimination to creating an "affirmative right to accommodation" by requiring employers to "provide reasonable accommodations to pregnant workers as long as the accommodation does not impose an undue hardship on the employer."

The House passed the bill by a 329-73 vote. It received bipartisan support, with every Democrat and 103 Republicans voting for passage.

U.S. Rep. John Katko was among the Republican supporters of the bill. He was the lead GOP cosponsor — one of 18 Republicans who cosponsored the bill.

In a House floor speech, Katko noted the bipartisan nature of the bill. Despite being a Republican, he joined with his Democratic colleagues to support the passage of the measure.

"Simply put, no mother to be or mother in this country should have to choose between being a parent and keeping their job," he said. "Unfortunately current federal law lacks adequate protections to ensure pregnant workers are able to remain healthy in the workplace. With 30 states having already passed laws to provide these protections, the need and support for a federal standard is clear."

The legislation has been referred to a committee in the Senate. There has been no indication that the Senate will vote on the legislation.

