House OKs three Katko bills to boost COVID-19 response, cybersecurity, TSA benefits

Three bills backed by U.S. Rep. John Katko received final approval in the House of Representatives this week.
The House passed the COVID Prepare Act, which would require federal government agencies to develop plans for responding to surges in COVID-19 cases. The plans, according to the legislation, must detail how the agencies will consult with Congress and measurable goals.
The bill was introduced by Katko, R-Camillus, and U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, an Illinois Democrat.
"The ongoing pandemic has killed over 200,000 Americans, upended millions of lives, and threatened the health and economic wellbeing of our entire nation," Katko said. "As central New York's representative in Congress, I made a solemn promise that I would hold the administration and federal government accountable, and ensure we have a more effective plan for combating this crisis and a potential resurgence of the virus."
Another Katko-backed bill that the House passed is the State and Local Cybersecurity Improvement Act. Katko was the lead Republican cosponsor of the bill, which was introduced by U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond.
The legislation would achieve several goals, including the creation of a $400 million grant program to encourage states to boost cybersecurity funding, requiring the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency to develop a plan to improve cybersecurity of state and local governments and requires these entities to develop their own cybersecurity plans to be eligible for federal funds.
Katko, who is the GOP ranking member on the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection and Innovation, pushed for the passage of the bill after ransomware attacks targeted the Onondaga County Public Library System and Syracuse City School District.
"While the cyberattacks in central New York last year underscored the need to bolster our cybersecurity, these threats have been growing for years," Katko said. "To ensure our community is protected against crippling, and often costly cyberattacks, I will continue working with Republicans and Democrats to pass commonsense legislation that addresses our nation's vulnerabilities."
The House also approved a bill introduced by Katko to ensure Transportation Security Administration employees have access to paid parental leave and facilities for nursing.
Under the legislation, the TSA is required to provide at least 12 weeks of paid parental leave for its employees.
"No mother or father should have to choose between their job and being a parent," Katko said.
The three bills now go to the Senate for consideration. It's unlikely that the measures will pass on their own. They may need to be attached to larger bills to clear the Senate.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
