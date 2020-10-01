House OKs three Katko bills to boost COVID-19 response, cybersecurity, TSA benefits

Katko, who is the GOP ranking member on the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection and Innovation, pushed for the passage of the bill after ransomware attacks targeted the Onondaga County Public Library System and Syracuse City School District.

"While the cyberattacks in central New York last year underscored the need to bolster our cybersecurity, these threats have been growing for years," Katko said. "To ensure our community is protected against crippling, and often costly cyberattacks, I will continue working with Republicans and Democrats to pass commonsense legislation that addresses our nation's vulnerabilities."

The House also approved a bill introduced by Katko to ensure Transportation Security Administration employees have access to paid parental leave and facilities for nursing.

Under the legislation, the TSA is required to provide at least 12 weeks of paid parental leave for its employees.

"No mother or father should have to choose between their job and being a parent," Katko said.

The three bills now go to the Senate for consideration. It's unlikely that the measures will pass on their own. They may need to be attached to larger bills to clear the Senate.

