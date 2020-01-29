House panel OKs Katko bill to establish term for key cybersecurity post

A bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. John Katko that aims to improve the efficiency of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency cleared a key House committee Wednesday.

Katko, R-Camillus, authored legislation that would set a five-year term for the director of the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency. The agency was established in November 2018, but a term wasn't defined for its leader.

The measure is modeled after another bill introduced by Katko to create a five-year term for the administrator of the Transportation Security Administration, which oversees security at transit hubs across the country. The language of that bill was included in a Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill that was signed by President Donald Trump in 2018.

The House Homeland Security Committee met Wednesday and advanced the bill. Katko is a member of the committee.

The lack of a set term for the director of the Cyber Infrastructure Security Agency, Katko said, creates uncertainty within the agency and for the person in the position.

