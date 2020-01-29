House panel OKs Katko bill to establish term for key cybersecurity post

A bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. John Katko that aims to improve the efficiency of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency cleared a key House committee Wednesday.
Katko, R-Camillus, authored legislation that would set a five-year term for the director of the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency. The agency was established in November 2018, but a term wasn't defined for its leader.
The measure is modeled after another bill introduced by Katko to create a five-year term for the administrator of the Transportation Security Administration, which oversees security at transit hubs across the country. The language of that bill was included in a Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill that was signed by President Donald Trump in 2018.
The House Homeland Security Committee met Wednesday and advanced the bill. Katko is a member of the committee.
The lack of a set term for the director of the Cyber Infrastructure Security Agency, Katko said, creates uncertainty within the agency and for the person in the position.
"By establishing a set term limit of 5 years for the CISA director position, my legislation will improve efficiency at the agency and provide certainty outside of the ad hoc appointments and varying term lengths that are currently in place," he added.
Katko's bill is supported by U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, who chairs the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection and Innovation. Katko is the ranking member of the subcommittee.
U.S. Rep. James Langevin, a Rhode Island Democrat, also cosponsored the bill.
Katko views the legislation as part of the process of stabilizing the agency in its infancy. He also believes more must be done to empower the agency as it works to address cybersecurity threats.
Last week, Katko held an election security roundtable in Onondaga County. The agency's regional director, John Durkin, attended the meeting and answered questions from fellow panelists.
"I remain committed to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass commonsense legislation to protect our nation against cyber threats," Katko said.
The next step for Katko's bill is for the full House to vote on the measure. If it passes the House, it will head to the Senate for consideration.
