House passes Katko-backed bill to increase funding for Great Lakes restoration

A bill to extend the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and increase annual funding by $175 million received bipartisan support in the House of Representatives Wednesday.

The House passed the GLRI Act, which extends the initiative through 2026 and raises funding from $300 million to $475 million a year by 2024. The final vote was 373-45.

The initiative aims to protect and restore the Great Lakes. Funding is provided to organizations that address threats to the water bodies. The federal support also aids the execution of the initiative's action plan, which focuses on five issues: Toxic substances and areas of concern; invasive species; nonpoint source pollution impacts on nearshore health; habitats and species; and foundations for future restoration actions.

U.S. Rep. John Katko cosponsored the bill and voted for it on the House floor Wednesday. He noted that 48 projects in central New York have been implemented through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. The projects include efforts to mitigate harmful algal blooms and monitor toxic substances in Lake Ontario, according to his office.

