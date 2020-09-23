House passes Katko bill to increase aid for suicide prevention centers

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. John Katko that would increase federal funding for local suicide crisis centers.
The Suicide Prevention Lifeline Improvement Act passed by voice vote. The legislation would increase funding for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline from $12 million to $50 million and require the Department of Health and Human Services to develop a plan that would eliminate call wait times, provide resources to family and friends and ensure there are certain practices in place, such as following up after the initial calls.
Katko, R-Camillus, said his bill would help local crisis centers like Contact Community Services, which is based in Syracuse. The organization handles many of the local calls to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Contact Community Services, Katko said, faces challenges because of increased suicide rates and limited funding available for crisis call centers.
"Making matters, the COVID-19 pandemic has added constraints and elevated rates of mental illness," Katko added. "This bipartisan measure fully funds overburdened crisis centers, so that they can meet rising call volumes. The bill will also take steps to alleviate call wait times and make support resources available to friends and family of those in crisis."
Katko's bill would also require more coordination and data sharing between the Suicide Prevention Lifeline and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It would create a pilot program to examine new technologies for suicide prevention and requires the Department of Health and Human Services and the Government Accountability Office to report to Congress on the plan implemented by the department to improve the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Cheryl Giarrusso, director of crisis intervention services at Contact Community Services, said the additional funding and the bill would help the organization.
"With the challenges we are currently facing, the need for a safe space for our community to share their concerns is essential," Giarrusso said. "Having increased funding will have a tremendous impact on our local call center and will expand services ensuring callers receive the help needed in a timely manner."
The legislation now heads to the Senate for consideration. It has been referred to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
