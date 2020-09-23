House passes Katko bill to increase aid for suicide prevention centers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. John Katko that would increase federal funding for local suicide crisis centers.

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline Improvement Act passed by voice vote. The legislation would increase funding for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline from $12 million to $50 million and require the Department of Health and Human Services to develop a plan that would eliminate call wait times, provide resources to family and friends and ensure there are certain practices in place, such as following up after the initial calls.

Katko, R-Camillus, said his bill would help local crisis centers like Contact Community Services, which is based in Syracuse. The organization handles many of the local calls to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Contact Community Services, Katko said, faces challenges because of increased suicide rates and limited funding available for crisis call centers.

"Making matters, the COVID-19 pandemic has added constraints and elevated rates of mental illness," Katko added. "This bipartisan measure fully funds overburdened crisis centers, so that they can meet rising call volumes. The bill will also take steps to alleviate call wait times and make support resources available to friends and family of those in crisis."