House passes Katko bills to bolster mental health services

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed three bills supported by U.S. Rep. John Katko to strengthen mental health services in central New York and across the country.

The three bills include legislation authored by Katko, R-Camillus, to increase funding for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline from $12 million to $50 million. The measure would also make improvements to the lifeline.

A separate bill, which was sponsored by U.S. Rep. Grace Napolitano, would create a $130 million grant program to provide mental health services to students. Schools could use the funding to partner with local mental health care professionals and educate staff and students on the signs and symptoms of mental illness.

Katko, who has been a proponent of boosting pediatric mental health care, is an original co-sponsor of the bill.

He also supported a bill, which he introduced with U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, to increase access to mental health care services for minority communities. The legislation would provide $805 million to create outreach programs to reduce the stigma of mental illness, develop a training program for providers to address disparities in mental health services, support research and ensure there are "culturally competent providers."