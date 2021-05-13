House passes Katko bills to bolster mental health services

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed three bills supported by U.S. Rep. John Katko to strengthen mental health services in central New York and across the country.
The three bills include legislation authored by Katko, R-Camillus, to increase funding for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline from $12 million to $50 million. The measure would also make improvements to the lifeline.
A separate bill, which was sponsored by U.S. Rep. Grace Napolitano, would create a $130 million grant program to provide mental health services to students. Schools could use the funding to partner with local mental health care professionals and educate staff and students on the signs and symptoms of mental illness.
Katko, who has been a proponent of boosting pediatric mental health care, is an original co-sponsor of the bill.
He also supported a bill, which he introduced with U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, to increase access to mental health care services for minority communities. The legislation would provide $805 million to create outreach programs to reduce the stigma of mental illness, develop a training program for providers to address disparities in mental health services, support research and ensure there are "culturally competent providers."
"My bills will expand access to mental health care for children and adolescents in central New York, support overburdened suicide crisis centers like Contact Community Services in Syracuse, and expand the availability of mental health services in underserved communities," Katko said.
The House passed the bills during National Mental Health Awareness Month. Katko recently introduced a resolution to formally recognize May as National Mental Health Awareness Month.
Katko, along with Napolitano, co-chairs the Mental Health Caucus in Congress. He has heard from experts in central New York who say that there is a greater need for mental health services in the region.
"It's no secret that COVID-19 has taken a significant emotional toll on many central New Yorkers, and exacerbated the already worsening mental health and substance use disorder crises in our country," Katko said. He added that the bills he introduced that were approved by the House will address the mental health crisis and "provide so many Americans with the mental health care and support they desperately need."
