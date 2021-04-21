House passes Katko's bill that aims to improve trusted traveler programs

A bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. John Katko that would improve PreCheck and other trusted traveler programs has been approved by the House of Representatives.

The House passed the Trusted Traveler Reconsideration and Restoration Act by voice vote on Monday. The legislation has been sent to the Senate for consideration.

Katko's bill contains two main provisions, including a mandate that the comptroller general conducts a review of the Department of Homeland Security's trusted traveler programs. The legislation requires the review to examine the department's redress procedures for individuals who are disqualified from the programs and how travelers are informed about being reconsidered for enrollment.

The legislation would also provide relief to participants who have their trusted traveler status mistakenly revoked. The relief would entail extending their trusted traveler plan by a period equal to the length of the delay, according to the bill.

Katko, who is the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, thinks the bill is an essential first step in improving the trusted traveler programs.