House passes Katko's bill to improve damage assessments

U.S. Rep. John Katko is one step closer to achieving his goal of improving how federal disaster aid is delivered to communities.

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed Katko's bill to reform how the preliminary damage assessment process is conducted in the aftermath of a disaster, such as a flood or other storm.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency works with state and local officials on the preliminary damage assessments, which determine whether communities are eligible for disaster aid. But Katko, R-Camillus, said that there have been challenges in coordinating with FEMA, including conflicting guidance and duplicative paperwork requirements.

Katko's legislation would create an advisory panel consisting of state and local emergency personnel from the 10 FEMA regions to work with the agency on improving the preliminary damage assessment process. The measure also standardizes training for FEMA personnel so that the guidelines for reviewing damage assessments are consistent.

The bill also requires FEMA to provide information about preliminary damage assessment procedures, including their communication with state and local officials.

Katko introduced the legislation after seeing Lake Ontario communities affected by flooding wait for aid because of delays in the preliminary damage assessment process.

"Persistent flooding along Lake Ontario, as well as the recent flooding disasters in Cayuga County and across central New York, have underscored the need to enhance FEMA's processes for delivering disaster aid," said Katko, the ranking member on the House Homeland Security Committee. "My bipartisan legislation takes important steps to make these improvements and ensure timely and reliable relief for disaster-impacted communities."

Among the supporters of Katko's bill is U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, who represents parts of the Hudson Valley in Congress.

Delgado, a Democrat, has seen how natural disasters have affected his district. The bill he worked on with Katko will bring "more consistent and timely relief" to communities affected by weather-related disasters.

The House voted 402-11 to pass the legislation. It's unknown when, or if, the bill will be considered in the Senate.

