House passes two Katko bills to bolster homeland security

Two cybersecurity bills authored by U.S. Rep. John Katko were part of a package of homeland security-related bills that were approved by the House of Representatives this week.

The House approved the Domains Critical to Homeland Security Act, which Katko introduced in the aftermath of cybersecurity attacks against U.S. businesses. The legislation would allow the Department of Homeland Security to identify and evaluate economic and homeland security assets that, if disrupted, could pose a threat to the country's security.

In the bill, critical domains are defined as "critical infrastructure and other associated industries, technologies, and intellectual property, or any combination thereof, that are essential to U.S. economic security."

Many businesses and industries have been targeted by hackers. Colonial Pipeline was the victim of a ransomware attack in May. Another ransomware attack affected more than 1,000 businesses that use the same information technology software.

The House also passed Katko's DHS Industrial Control Systems Capabilities Enhancement Act. He considers this one of the most significant cybersecurity bills to advance in Congress.