House resolution supports Auburn Doubledays, other teams threatened by MLB plan

A bipartisan group of congressional representatives, including two from central New York, support a House resolution supporting minor league baseball and opposing Major League Baseball's plan that would eliminate the Auburn Doubledays and 41 other teams.
The resolution has been introduced by U.S. Reps. David McKinley, Max Rose, Mike Simpson and Lori Trahan — the co-chairs of the Save Minor League Baseball Task Force in Congress. It notes that attendance at minor league baseball games has surpassed the 40 million mark for 15 consecutive seasons and that minor league teams donated more than $45 million to communities in 2018.
If MLB's plan is adopted and 42 clubs are eliminated from the minor league system, the members wrote in the resolution that it would "devastate communities, bond purchasers and other stakeholders that rely on the economic stimulus these clubs provide."
MLB's proposal is part of negotiations with Minor League Baseball on a new professional baseball agreement. The current PBA expires in September.
Under the MLB plan, the minor league system would be dramatically restructured. Forty-two teams, most of which play in rookie or short-season leagues, would be contracted. Four teams in New York — the Doubledays, Batavia Muckdogs, Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Staten Island Yankees — would lose their affiliations.
The Doubledays, Muckdogs and Yankees play in the short-season New York-Penn League. The Rumble Ponies are a Double-A team. They would be replaced as the New York Mets' Double-A affiliate by the Brooklyn Cyclones, which currently play in the New York-Penn League.
"Teams like the Staten Island Yankees offer youth clinics for our kids, donate to local schools and charities, and volunteer countless hours to help those in need," said Rose, a Staten Island Democrat. "This resolution sends a clear message that we recognize those contributions, and that I'm going to do everything in my power to protect the Staten Island Yankees."
U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi, a Utica Democrat, is one of the resolution's several co-leads. Binghamton is in his district. The city would lose its baseball team under MLB's plan.
The proposal, Brindisi said in a statement, is "a big swing and a miss."
"As a lifelong baseball fan and New Yorker, I am not going to sit on the bench in this fight," Brindisi added. "We need to keep the Rumble Ponies in Binghamton and help save minor league baseball."
Another supporter of the resolution is U.S. Rep. John Katko, whose district includes the city of Auburn. Katko, who has attended several Doubledays games since he was elected to Congress in 2014, was one of more than 100 members of Congress who signed a letter to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred opposing the contraction plan.
Jeff Lantz, a spokesperson for Minor League Baseball, said MLB and MiLB officials will meet for another negotiation session Feb. 20 in Dallas. Both sides met for "productive talks" in New York last week, Lantz added. But, he continued, there's still "a long way to go before a final agreement."
"Minor League Baseball is most appreciative of the bipartisan support we have received from so many members of Congress," said Pat O'Conner, MiLB's president. "The resolution introduced today shows the widespread support for Minor League Baseball and we thank representatives McKinley, Rose, Simpson and Trahan for leading the charge in support of Minor League Baseball."
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.