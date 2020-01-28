House resolution supports Auburn Doubledays, other teams threatened by MLB plan

The Doubledays, Muckdogs and Yankees play in the short-season New York-Penn League. The Rumble Ponies are a Double-A team. They would be replaced as the New York Mets' Double-A affiliate by the Brooklyn Cyclones, which currently play in the New York-Penn League.

"Teams like the Staten Island Yankees offer youth clinics for our kids, donate to local schools and charities, and volunteer countless hours to help those in need," said Rose, a Staten Island Democrat. "This resolution sends a clear message that we recognize those contributions, and that I'm going to do everything in my power to protect the Staten Island Yankees."

U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi, a Utica Democrat, is one of the resolution's several co-leads. Binghamton is in his district. The city would lose its baseball team under MLB's plan.

The proposal, Brindisi said in a statement, is "a big swing and a miss."

"As a lifelong baseball fan and New Yorker, I am not going to sit on the bench in this fight," Brindisi added. "We need to keep the Rumble Ponies in Binghamton and help save minor league baseball."