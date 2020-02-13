House votes to remove deadline for ratifying Equal Rights Amendment

Many Republicans who spoke in opposition to the resolution claimed the goal of the Equal Rights Amendment is to bolster abortion rights.

U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee, said the amendment would create an "open door to abortion on-demand."

Another Republican, U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, argued the 14th Amendment already provides equal protection to citizens, including women. She said the real goal of the ERA is to "expand access to abortion up to birth."

Pelosi disputed the Republicans' claims that the amendment was about abortion rights.

"This has nothing to do with the abortion issue," she said. "That is an excuse, not a reason. It has everything to do with respect for women."

Even if the Senate agrees to remove the deadline for ratification, there are other hurdles supporters will face in adding the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution.

There could be a legal dispute over whether Congress can remove the deadline for ratification. A handful of states that originally ratified the amendment later decided to rescind their approval. Whether states can rescind ratification is another unanswered question.