How $450M project will improve NY Thruway rest stops: Chick-fil-A, driver lounges and more

The 27 rest stops along the New York State Thruway are about to get a massive makeover.

Construction begins this month at 10 service areas — Chittenango, Clarence, Clifton Springs, Indian Castle, Iroquois, Junius Ponds and Pembroke on Interstate 90 and Ardsley, New Baltimore and Plattekill off I-87. The rest stops will close July 29 for the initial phase of a $450 million project — the first major improvements to the service areas in three decades.

The rest stops, with the exception of fuel services, will be closed during construction. The first phase continues in 2022 with construction at six more service areas — Oneida, Pattersonville, Scottsville and Seneca on I-90 and Sloatsburg and Ulster on I-87. Work at the remaining 11 service areas will commence in 2023.

"This expansive project will modernize the buildings and amenities, provide diverse and healthy food options with new restaurants and Taste NY products, and enhance the amenities for the commercial trucking industry," said Matthew Driscoll, executive director of the Thruway Authority.