How $450M project will improve NY Thruway rest stops: Chick-fil-A, driver lounges and more

The 27 rest stops along the New York State Thruway are about to get a massive makeover.
Construction begins this month at 10 service areas — Chittenango, Clarence, Clifton Springs, Indian Castle, Iroquois, Junius Ponds and Pembroke on Interstate 90 and Ardsley, New Baltimore and Plattekill off I-87. The rest stops will close July 29 for the initial phase of a $450 million project — the first major improvements to the service areas in three decades.
The rest stops, with the exception of fuel services, will be closed during construction. The first phase continues in 2022 with construction at six more service areas — Oneida, Pattersonville, Scottsville and Seneca on I-90 and Sloatsburg and Ulster on I-87. Work at the remaining 11 service areas will commence in 2023.
"This expansive project will modernize the buildings and amenities, provide diverse and healthy food options with new restaurants and Taste NY products, and enhance the amenities for the commercial trucking industry," said Matthew Driscoll, executive director of the Thruway Authority.
Empire State Thruway Partners was awarded the 33-year contract to rebuild 23 of the 27 service areas and renovate the remaining four. The company is operated by Applegreen Limited, which has 193 service stations in Ireland. According to the Thruway Authority, the project is funded through a public-private partnership. No state tax or toll revenue is being used to finance the improvements.
"We look forward to providing enhanced facilities and services to New York State Thruway customers over the life of this project," said Bob Etchingham, of Empire State Thruway Partners.
The new amenities that will be offered at the service areas include more outdoor seating, Taste NY farm markets, play areas for children, picnic areas, and areas to walk pets. There will be charging stations for electric vehicles and more services from truck drivers, including fitness centers, laundry facilities and showers.
The service areas will offer more food options for travelers. Many of the existing service areas have Burger King or McDonald's. There are other restaurants, including Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks.
That will change once the project is completed. The Thruway Authority says its expanded food offerings will include Chick-fil-A, Panda Express, Panera, Popeyes and Shake Shack. Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks will continue to have a presence at select locations. Service areas will also have Applegreen convenience stores and Taste NY markets.
Thruway officials said the specific locations for the restaurants will be announced at a later date.
The new restaurants that will be available at Thruway service areas were selected based on a customer survey conducted in 2018. Respondents said that they wanted more local beverage and food options, as well as more drive-thru and takeout service.
Gallery: Renderings of NYS Thruway rest stop upgrades
NYS Thruway Rest Stop Renovations 2
NYS Thruway Rest Stop Renovations 1
NYS Thruway Rest Stop Renovations 3
NYS Thruway Rest Stop Renovations 4
NYS Thruway Rest Stop Renovations 5
NYS Thruway Rest Stop Renovations 6
NYS Thruway Rest Stop Renovations 7
NYS Thruway Rest Stop Renovations 8
NYS Thruway Rest Stop Renovations 9
NYS Thruway Rest Stop Renovations 10
NYS Thruway Rest Stop Renovations 11
NYS Thruway Rest Stop Renovations 12
NYS Thruway Rest Stop Renovations 13
NYS Thruway Rest Stop Renovations 14
NYS Thruway Rest Stop Renovations 15
NYS Thruway Rest Stop Renovations 16
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.