How Cayuga County's NY state Senate districts would change in proposed maps
How Cayuga County's NY state Senate districts would change in proposed maps

Dueling proposals from members of the New York Independent Redistricting Commission would alter Cayuga County's state Senate districts. 

The Democratic commissioners proposed splitting Cayuga County into two state Senate districts. The city of Auburn and most of the county would be in a district that stretches along Lake Ontario north of Watertown and Fort Drum. Much of the area that would be in the district is represented by state Sen. Patty Ritchie, a Republican. 

Democratic proposal: State Senate District 'BL'

The Democrats on the New York Independent Redistricting Commission proposed this state Senate District that would include Auburn and parts of Cayuga County and extend north past Watertown and Fort Drum. 

The remaining part of Cayuga County — a chunk of towns at the southern end of the county — would be in a district that includes counties represented by state Sen. Pam Helming, a Republican. Helming is one of five members of Cayuga County's state legislative delegation. 

The Democrats' proposed district would include all of Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties, plus portions of Cortland and Ontario counties. 

Democratic proposal: State Senate 'District F'

Democrats proposed this state Senate district that would include parts of southern and western Cayuga County. 

Republicans on the commission proposed different maps that would divide Cayuga County into three state Senate districts. 

One draft map, titled "Syracuse," would put the cities of Auburn and Syracuse in the same district. There would be some Cayuga County towns in the district, including the towns of Owasco and Sennett. 

It's unlikely that this map would be adopted because it would put Democratic state Sens. John Mannion, who represents Auburn and part of Cayuga County, and Rachel May in the same district. 

Republican proposal: 'Syracuse' state Senate district

This state Senate district proposed by Republicans would include Syracuse and parts of Onondaga County, plus Auburn and parts of Cayuga County. 

The GOP commissioners drew a Finger Lakes state Senate district that would include other towns in central Cayuga County and the southern part of the county. This district would feature much of Helming's existing district, while adding Ithaca to the district. 

Six towns in southern Cayuga County — Locke, Moravia, Niles, Owasco, Sempronius and Summerhill — are represented by state Sen. Peter Oberacker. Under the Republicans' draft map, Oberacker would no longer have Cayuga County in his district. Some of the towns would be placed in the new Finger Lakes district. 

Republican proposal: Finger Lakes state Senate district

The Republicans proposed a "Finger Lakes" state Senate district that would include parts of Cayuga County north of Auburn and the southern portion of the county. 

In a separate draft map, Republicans propose placing northern Cayuga County in a district that would stretch west to the Rochester suburbs and east to the northern suburbs near Syracuse. 

This would require taking parts of existing districts represented by multiple state senators, including Helming and Mannion. 

Republican proposal: Rochester-CNY state Senate district

Republicans proposed a state Senate district that would extend from some suburbs in Rochester, through northern Cayuga County and into Onondaga County. 

Because of the split among members of the redistricting commission, it's unlikely that they will draw the final maps. Seven commissioners on the 10-member commission must approve a plan before it's submitted to the state Legislature. When the panel released its draft maps on Wednesday, it couldn't reach a consensus on one plan. The Democratic and Republican members released competing proposals. 

If the commission can't reach an agreement on a redistricting plan, then the state Legislature can draw the lines. That's the expectation anyway because Democrats control both houses of the state Legislature. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

