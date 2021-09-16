How Cayuga County's NY state Senate districts would change in proposed maps

The GOP commissioners drew a Finger Lakes state Senate district that would include other towns in central Cayuga County and the southern part of the county. This district would feature much of Helming's existing district, while adding Ithaca to the district.

Six towns in southern Cayuga County — Locke, Moravia, Niles, Owasco, Sempronius and Summerhill — are represented by state Sen. Peter Oberacker. Under the Republicans' draft map, Oberacker would no longer have Cayuga County in his district. Some of the towns would be placed in the new Finger Lakes district.

In a separate draft map, Republicans propose placing northern Cayuga County in a district that would stretch west to the Rochester suburbs and east to the northern suburbs near Syracuse.

This would require taking parts of existing districts represented by multiple state senators, including Helming and Mannion.

Because of the split among members of the redistricting commission, it's unlikely that they will draw the final maps. Seven commissioners on the 10-member commission must approve a plan before it's submitted to the state Legislature. When the panel released its draft maps on Wednesday, it couldn't reach a consensus on one plan. The Democratic and Republican members released competing proposals.

If the commission can't reach an agreement on a redistricting plan, then the state Legislature can draw the lines. That's the expectation anyway because Democrats control both houses of the state Legislature.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.