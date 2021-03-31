How Cayuga County's state reps voted on marijuana legalization

Automatic expungement or resentencing would be available for anyone with a previous marijuana conviction. A research study would examine how to detect whether someone is impaired by marijuana while driving. Marijuana use by drivers is prohibited.

Four of Cayuga County's five state representatives opposed the marijuana legalization bill. State Sens. Pam Helming and Peter Oberacker voted against it in the Senate, while Assembly members John Lemondes and Brian Manktelow opposed it in their chamber.

Lemondes, who operates a farm in Onondaga County, expressed concerns about how marijuana legalization would affect agriculture. He thinks it will increase business costs in New York, including the costs of labor for farmers. He also believes farmworkers may shift to marijuana operations, which will limit the labor available for other farms.

He also worries about workplace safety and how marijuana use could lead to more on-the-job accidents.

"As a parent, as a father, as a husband, as a business owner, I don't want impairment on my operation in my business," Lemondes, R-LaFayette, said. "I don't think any other businesses do either."