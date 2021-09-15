How CNY congressional districts would change in proposed NY maps

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Republicans countered with a proposal that would maintain much of the existing 24th Congressional District, which includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, and adding all or parts of Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Oneida and Tompkins counties. While it's a geographically compact district, it would also help Republicans erase the Democrats' current enrollment advantage.

The redistricting commission will hold public hearings across the state beginning in October before attempting to finalize a proposal that will be submitted to the state Legislature for consideration. But after the meeting on Wednesday, it appears unlikely that an agreement will be reached.

When David Imamura, a Democratic appointee and chair of the commission, announced that the commission would release two drafts, he acknowledged that the plans are "imperfect."

"Based on public input, they can, should and will change," he said.

But the Republicans on the panel and an independent commissioner, Ross Brady, panned the process and criticized the Democratic appointees. They noted that the commission was created by a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2014 and that the purpose of the commission is to work independently on developing a consensus map.