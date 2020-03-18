How coronavirus is affecting CNY campaigns for Congress

How do you campaign in the midst of a global pandemic? The candidates in New York's 24th Congressional District are learning as they go.
As the coronavirus continues to spread across New York and the U.S., it has disrupted activities for scores of candidates who are usually knocking on doors, holding fundraisers and shaking hands with everyone they meet.
U.S. Rep. John Katko, a Republican, has made adjustments in his daily routine. He has replaced his usually firm handshake with elbow bumps when greeting people.
Katko's campaign is also taking precautions. Tom Haag, Katko's campaign manager, said volunteers are encouraged to stay home and to contact a medical professional if they are feeling sick. Decisions about whether to hold events are made on a day-to-day basis.
"We run one of the most modern and efficient campaigns in the country," Haag said. "We have already digitized our remote get-out-the-vote efforts which will offer protections to staff and volunteers."
The first coronavirus cases in New York were confirmed in the early days of the petitioning process. Roger Misso, who up until last week was seeking the Democratic nomination in the 24th district, said his volunteers encountered voters who either didn't want to sign a petition or answer the door because of the outbreak.
Misso asked Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reduce the number of signatures candidates would need to collect to qualify for the primary election. For congressional candidates, a minimum of 1,250 valid signatures is required to appear on the ballot.
Dana Balter, who along with Francis Conole is one of the two Democrats remaining in the race, made a similar request. Cuomo issued an executive order over the weekend to end the petitioning process at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. He also lowered the threshold to 30% of the required number of signatures. With the order, congressional candidates in New York must collect 375 valid signatures to secure a spot on the primary ballot.
Before the petitioning process ended, Balter's campaign sent an email to supporters asking volunteers who are at a higher risk of contracting the novel coronavirus to stop collecting signatures. They were offered other opportunities to support the campaign.
Brexton Isaacs, Balter's campaign manager, said they want their supporters and 24th district residents to take the pandemic seriously.
"With all of these things evolving rapidly, we didn't want to wait for it to get here before we started making plans and putting in place new procedures," Isaacs said.
House parties are a staple of Balter's campaign. But with recommendations to limit mass gatherings and reduce density, the campaign will use digital platforms to connect with voters. Balter will hold her first "virtual" house party at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 29.
Conole's campaign also made changes due to the pandemic. He posted a short video on his social media accounts and has used those platforms to share guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Will Van Nuys, Conole's campaign manager, told The Citizen last week that they canceled events for at least a 10-day period. Staffers are working from home and volunteers are phone banking remotely.
"As the situation continues to evolve Francis is encouraging everyone to listen to the CDC, scientists and public health professionals for accurate and up-to-date information on how best to protect themselves and our community," Van Nuys said.
What's unknown is how long the outbreak will last — some projections suggest it could peak in New York within the next 45 days — and, for political campaigns, how it will affect their ability to connect with voters.
Balter and Conole are vying for the Democratic nomination. The primary election is in June. The winner will face Katko in the November general election.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.