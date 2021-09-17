 Skip to main content
How draft maps would change Cayuga County's NY Assembly districts
How draft maps would change Cayuga County's NY Assembly districts

The Democratic and Republican members of the New York Independent Redistricting Commission released separate draft maps, but they had similar ideas for how Cayuga County should be divided into a few state Assembly districts beginning in 2022. 

Both proposals suggested creating a Finger Lakes state Assembly district that would include the city of Auburn and a portion of Cayuga County. Where the plans differ is how those districts would be configured. 

Under the Republican plan, the district would cover all or parts of five counties — Cayuga, Schuyler, Seneca, Tompkins and Yates. A portion of the proposed district is represented by Assemblyman Phil Palmesano. The Cayuga County part of the map is now in Assemblyman John Lemondes' district. 

Republican proposal: Auburn-Finger Lakes state Assembly district

The Republican members of the New York Independent Redistricting Commission proposed an Assembly district that would encompass several of the Finger Lakes. Part of Cayuga County and all of Auburn would be in this district. 

Instead of extending the district to the south, the Democrats went west. Their plan would create an Assembly district with parts of Cayuga, Ontario and Seneca counties. The cities of Auburn, Canandaigua and Geneva would be in the district, along with communities around four of the Finger Lakes. 

Democratic proposal: Auburn-to-Canandaigua state Assembly district

This map proposed by Democrats would put a few Finger Lakes cities — Auburn, Canandaigua and Geneva — in the same state Assembly district. Parts of central and southern Cayuga County would also be in this district. 

Democrats and Republicans also had a similar approach to redrawing what is now the 130th Assembly District, which covers all of Wayne County and parts of Cayuga and Oswego counties. Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, a Republican, is the district's representative. 

Democrats proposed keeping the 130th largely the same, with the addition of more of Oswego County. Wayne County and the northern chunk of Cayuga would remain in the district. 

Democratic proposal: Wayne-Cayuga-Oswego state Assembly District

Democrats drew a draft Assembly district that would be similar to the existing 130th Assembly District. It would be comprised of Wayne County, the northern portion of Cayuga County and the western part of Oswego County. 

Republicans opted for one change. While all of Wayne and part of Cayuga would be in the district, it would extend south to parts of Ontario and Seneca counties. 

Republican proposal: Wayne-Cayuga-Ontario state Assembly district

Republicans proposed this map that would create a state Assembly district featuring all of Wayne County, the northern part of Cayuga County and a portion of Ontario and Seneca counties. 

Both parties have a proposal for a state Assembly district that would include parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. 

The GOP draft map has a district that includes a few towns in southern Cayuga County, along with all of Cortland County and a sizable chunk of Onondaga County. There are portions of a few Assembly districts in this proposal, including the 126th represented by Assemblyman John Lemondes, a Republican.

Republican proposal: Onondaga-Cortland-Cayuga state Assembly district

The Republicans' map would put all of Cortland County and portions of Onondaga and Cayuga counties in one state Assembly district. 

The Democratic plan calls for a district that would be comprised of southern Cayuga County and a portion of Onondaga County. Instead of Cortland County, it would include all of Tompkins County and the city of Ithaca. 

Democratic proposal: Tompkins-Cayuga-Onondaga state Assembly district

From the Democratic plan, an Assembly district that would include all of Tompkins County, the southern part of Cayuga County and a portion of Onondaga County. 

The commission created separate maps because it could not reach a consensus on one draft proposal. With both drafts on the table, commissioners will hold a series of public hearings before attempting to finalize a proposal to submit to the state Legislature for consideration. 

Whether they can reach an agreement or not, it's likely that the Democratic-led state Legislature will take over the process and draw the lines for congressional and state legislative districts. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

