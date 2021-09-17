How draft maps would change Cayuga County's NY Assembly districts

The Democratic and Republican members of the New York Independent Redistricting Commission released separate draft maps, but they had similar ideas for how Cayuga County should be divided into a few state Assembly districts beginning in 2022.

Both proposals suggested creating a Finger Lakes state Assembly district that would include the city of Auburn and a portion of Cayuga County. Where the plans differ is how those districts would be configured.

Under the Republican plan, the district would cover all or parts of five counties — Cayuga, Schuyler, Seneca, Tompkins and Yates. A portion of the proposed district is represented by Assemblyman Phil Palmesano. The Cayuga County part of the map is now in Assemblyman John Lemondes' district.

Instead of extending the district to the south, the Democrats went west. Their plan would create an Assembly district with parts of Cayuga, Ontario and Seneca counties. The cities of Auburn, Canandaigua and Geneva would be in the district, along with communities around four of the Finger Lakes.

Democrats and Republicans also had a similar approach to redrawing what is now the 130th Assembly District, which covers all of Wayne County and parts of Cayuga and Oswego counties. Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, a Republican, is the district's representative.