How Excelsior Pass can help expedite access to NY venues amid COVID-19 pandemic

A pilot program in New York could make it easier for customers to enter businesses or fans to attend sporting events by confirming whether they have either received the COVID-19 vaccine or a recent negative test for the virus.

The state worked with IBM to develop the Excelsior Pass, which functions similar to a mobile boarding pass for air travel. Individuals can use an app or print out the pass to present at a venue. The pass is equipped with a secure QR code that is scanned to confirm whether the individual has been vaccinated or had a recent COVID-negative test.

Through the pilot program, participants voluntarily share their health status that's protected by encrypted technology. No other personal information or medical data is shared, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office. The program is being used before the app is submitted to Apple and Google.

The first test of the Excelsior Pass was at a Feb. 27 Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center. It will be tested again Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, where the New York Rangers will play a home game.

"The Excelsior Pass will play a critical role in getting information to venues and sites in a secure and streamlined way, allowing us to fast-track the reopening of these businesses and getting us one step closer to reaching a new normal," Cuomo said.