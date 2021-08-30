How Gov. Kathy Hochul spent her day at the NY State Fair

GEDDES — Gov. Kathy Hochul walked into the Horticulture Building and saw a familiar face.
It was Helen Thomas, executive director of the New York State Maple Producers Association. Thomas greeted Hochul with a cheer and a hug.
Hochul is no stranger to the New York State Maple Producers Association's stand inside the Horticulture Building. But this visit was different: It was her first as governor.
Hochul ended her first week as governor with a stop at the New York State Fair on Sunday. She spent more than two hours at the fair, beginning with the unveiling of the new Highway Workers Memorial near the midway.
After a 20-minute ceremony, Hochul visited the New York State Police exhibit before heading to the Horticulture Building. As lieutenant governor, she was a regular visitor to the New York Maple Center, which serves maple treats and sells maple syrup. She continued the tradition as governor and left with a bag of maple popcorn and cotton candy. She also received a NYS Maple face covering, which she wore during the rest of her visit.
As Hochul left the Horticulture Building, she stopped at the Coonley-Nojaim Disabled Veterans of America Chapter 30 tent. Diane Torrence, a Syracuse woman, put her arm around Hochul and exclaimed, "New York's first woman governor!"
The tour continued to the Van Robinson Pan-African Village. Van Robinson, the former Syracuse Common Council president, was there with his wife, Linda Brown-Robinson, the president of the Syracuse Onondaga NAACP. Brown-Robinson hugged Hochul as the governor exited her golf cart. The group chatted and Hochul participated in an African drumming lesson before departing the area.
The next stop was the Dairy Products Building, where Hochul purchased some chocolate chip cookies and a 25-cent cup of chocolate milk. As she walked over to the butter sculpture, she said hello to a young fairgoer and their family.
Lunch was next for Hochul. It's become a tradition for politicians to eat a sausage sandwich while at the fair. That tradition continued with Hochul and her entourage stopping at Basilio's along Restaurant Row. She declined to say whether she preferred Basilio's or Gianelli, another popular sausage that's offered at the fair. Gianelli usually has two stands at the fair, but pulled out of this year's fair due to staffing and supply concerns.
Hochul's tour concluded at the Expo Center, where she saw the finished sand sculpture honoring essential workers, visited the New York Air National Guard exhibit featuring a Reaper drone and had a brief conversation with ARCY, a street artist who is painting a large mural.
During a short press conference, Hochul described the tour as "fabulous" and marked the 180th anniversary of the fair, which began in 1841.
"It's a long-time institution," she said. "It's iconic."
Hochul has visited the fairgrounds many times over the years. In addition to her time as lieutenant governor, she recalls bringing her daughter to horse shows.
But she acknowledged that this time was different. She was no longer visiting the fair as an average fairgoer or even lieutenant governor. She is now the leader of the state.
"I'm just humbled by the responsibilities that have been entrusted in me," Hochul said.
The New York State Fair continues through Labor Day, Sept. 6.
