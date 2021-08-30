How Gov. Kathy Hochul spent her day at the NY State Fair

The tour continued to the Van Robinson Pan-African Village. Van Robinson, the former Syracuse Common Council president, was there with his wife, Linda Brown-Robinson, the president of the Syracuse Onondaga NAACP. Brown-Robinson hugged Hochul as the governor exited her golf cart. The group chatted and Hochul participated in an African drumming lesson before departing the area.

The next stop was the Dairy Products Building, where Hochul purchased some chocolate chip cookies and a 25-cent cup of chocolate milk. As she walked over to the butter sculpture, she said hello to a young fairgoer and their family.

Lunch was next for Hochul. It's become a tradition for politicians to eat a sausage sandwich while at the fair. That tradition continued with Hochul and her entourage stopping at Basilio's along Restaurant Row. She declined to say whether she preferred Basilio's or Gianelli, another popular sausage that's offered at the fair. Gianelli usually has two stands at the fair, but pulled out of this year's fair due to staffing and supply concerns.

Hochul's tour concluded at the Expo Center, where she saw the finished sand sculpture honoring essential workers, visited the New York Air National Guard exhibit featuring a Reaper drone and had a brief conversation with ARCY, a street artist who is painting a large mural.