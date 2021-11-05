How NY GOP, Conservative Party defeated redistricting, voting ballot proposals

To defeat three election-related ballot questions in New York, Gerard Kassar knew the state Conservative Party had to launch its offensive at the right moment.

Start too early and you risk a long fight with deep-pocketed Democratic Party interests over the proposed amendments. Start too late and the message wouldn't be as effective.

Kassar, the chairman of the state Conservative Party, told The Citizen on Thursday that he began having conversations with people, including Republican Party officials and the GOP legislative conference leaders, in August. Those conversations, he said, focused on the need to target the proposals that would make changes to the independent redistricting commission and allow no-excuse absentee voting and same-day voter registration.

Kassar was concerned that two of the proposals — ending the 10-day advance voter registration requirement to allow for same-day registration and no-excuse absentee voting — could lead to voter fraud. (According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 34 states and the District of Columbia allow no-excuse absentee voting, while 20 states and D.C. have same-day registration.) He also criticized the first question, which would alter the independent redistricting commission, as a "reversal of reform."

"We felt that we would have a strong opportunity to make an argument and then we began to develop strategies," Kassar said. "We always felt that we had to come out late. We had to come out late because of the simple fact that we could never go toe-to-toe with the Democratic Party if they wanted to spend money. We could never put that kind of money together. But we began to raise money."

The money would be used to fund a two-week campaign urging voters to reject ballot questions 1 (redistricting), 3 (same-day voter registration) and 4 (no-excuse absentee voting). Kassar and the Conservative Party worked with Nelson Warfield, a longtime Republican operative, and John McLaughlin, a GOP pollster, to develop the messaging. Warfield created a television ad that would run in markets across the state. There were also digital ads to target voters online.

The final cost of the campaign won't be known until the Conservative Party's financial filing in January, but Kassar said they spent "north of $3 million" on radio and TV ads in opposition to three ballot questions.

An important date was Oct. 21. That's when the ads went live and the Conservative Party, in partnership with local GOP leaders, began deploying nearly 15,000 yard signs. All but 800 of the yard signs were used, Kassar said. For candidates and volunteers knocking on doors, the party also printed literature that could be given to voters.

Kassar said he "came up with a little more money" — the source wasn't disclosed — to spend on the anti-ballot question campaign in the final days before the election.

As the Conservative Party launched its ad campaign urging voters to reject proposals 1, 3, and 4, state Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy traveled across the state. He went to every media market in New York and visited 40 counties in 10 days. While the trips allowed him to highlight the GOP tickets in communities across the state, it also served another purpose: To ask voters to "just say no" to the three election-related proposals.

"I felt that this was our chance," Langworthy said in a phone interview Thursday. "We couldn't defeat it legislatively because they clearly had the votes. (Democrats approved the proposed amendments in two consecutive legislatures, which is why it went before voters this year.) We had to defeat it at the ballot box."

Noting the "great partnership" with the Conservative Party, Langworthy said he decided to crisscross the state because he felt no one was talking about the ballot questions. He recalled conversations within the GOP over the summer that they wanted to ensure the ballot questions were "on the front page" and not overlooked. He also believed that it was necessary to counter what he considers the Democrats' attempt to "legalize rigged elections."

On election night, as the votes were being counted, Kassar knew his party's campaign was successful when he saw the results in New York City. While a plurality of voters in the five boroughs voted "yes" on the proposals, roughly 30% voted no on the three questions.

According to the unofficial tally, proposal 1 was defeated by more than 300,000 votes, 1,518,442 to 1,202,106. There were 406,974 voters who left it blank. There were 428,503 more no votes on proposal 3 (1,608,177 to 1,179,674) with 342,222 voters who left it blank. On proposal 4, 1,568,895 voted no and 1,208,664 voted yes. It was left blank on 352,129 ballots.

Supporters of the proposed amendments were disappointed with the outcome. The Yes on 1, 3, 4 Coalition, which was led by Common Cause/NY and other interest groups, called the rejection of the three proposals "a black eye for democracy."

"These results are a cautionary tale showing that even in deep-blue New York, we can't take pro-democracy outcomes for granted," said Susan Lerner, executive director of Common Cause/NY. "Anti-democracy forces are drowning out common-sense reforms with fear-mongering scare tactics, and voters are listening."

The rejection of two proposed amendments goes against a Siena College poll in June that found 55% of voters support no-excuse absentee voting and 52% support same-day registration. But that poll was conducted before Conservatives and Republicans launched their campaign to defeat the proposals.

Kassar and Langworthy are proud of their efforts, but they also acknowledge that there wasn't any real challenge to their message.

"We were surprised that we weren't seeing a reaction from the Democratic Party," Kassar told The Citizen. "It wasn't as though we waited until the Sunday before. We were out there 13 days before."

Langworthy added, "We didn't hide what I was doing from Democrats. We told everybody. It's not like I'm hiding in plain sight here. We were going and traveling the state for two-and-a-half weeks."

State Senate Democrats spent more than $300,000 in support of the ballot proposals, according to a New York Times report. Jay Jacobs, the chair of the state Democratic Party, told the Times Union in Albany that the party wasn't asked for money to support the passage of the three election-related amendments.

While it didn't seem to be a priority for Democrats, Conservatives and Republicans seized the opportunity. As Kassar and the Conservative Party ran TV ads, Langworthy and Republicans incorporated its ballot question messaging into get-out-the-vote efforts.

"It really was a great, collaborative effort," Langworthy said.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

